Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as high as C$0.67. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 32,683 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.31.

Lucara Diamond Corp., a diamond mining company, engages in the development and operation of diamond properties in Africa. The company holds 100% interests in the Karowe mine located in Botswana. It also operates Clara Platform, a digital platform for the sale of rough diamonds. The company was formerly known as Bannockburn Resources Limited and changed its name to Lucara Diamond Corp.

