Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.63

Shares of Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.63 and traded as high as C$0.67. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.67, with a volume of 32,683 shares.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.03, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$303.53 million and a P/E ratio of 9.31.
Lucara Diamond Company Profile (TSE:LUC)
Further Reading
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for Lucara Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucara Diamond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.