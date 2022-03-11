Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. Lucira Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of LHDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.16. 8,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,354. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.
About Lucira Health (Get Rating)
Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.
