Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.56, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lucira Health had a negative return on equity of 43.84% and a negative net margin of 230.43%. Lucira Health updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LHDX traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.16. 8,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,354. Lucira Health has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.47.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lucira Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LHDX. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lucira Health by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 164,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Lucira Health by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 225,317 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $642,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lucira Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Lucira Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 45.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

