Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Announces Not Available Dividend of $0.32

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) announced a Not Available dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of NYSE:LU opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Lufax has a 52-week low of $4.19 and a 52-week high of $15.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37.

LU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie cut Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $15,481,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lufax by 189.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,500,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after buying an additional 2,291,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lufax by 1,592.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after buying an additional 1,156,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lufax by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after buying an additional 568,201 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Lufax in the fourth quarter worth $2,851,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

