Lufax (NYSE:LU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Lufax had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 19.55%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Lufax updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of LU stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 828,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,954,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.37. Lufax has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $15.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average is $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LU. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 1,592.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,881 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 453.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 252,306 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 568,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lufax by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,507,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 179,587 shares during the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

