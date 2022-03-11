Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY) Short Interest Down 94.8% in February

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the February 13th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LYSDY traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $7.46. The stock had a trading volume of 102,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $8.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

