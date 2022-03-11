Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage therapeutics company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for patients with ear, nose and throat diseases. The company’s proprietary technology platform, XTreo(TM), is designed to precisely and consistently deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue. Its initial product candidates consist LYR-210 and LYR-220 which are in clinical stage. Lyra Therapeutics Inc. is based in Watertown, Mass. “

Shares of Lyra Therapeutics stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,159. Lyra Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.40. The company has a market capitalization of $56.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of -0.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.07.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lyra Therapeutics will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYRA. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

