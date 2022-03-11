M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MDC. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $42.91 on Thursday. M.D.C. has a 12-month low of $39.21 and a 12-month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.64.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M.D.C. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 155.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

