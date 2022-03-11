Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.130-$4.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.23 billion.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Macy’s from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Macy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macy’s from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Macy’s from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.50.

NYSE:M traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.10. 436,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,101,437. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $25.73.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $8.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 53.59% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Macy’s by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,138,000 after purchasing an additional 341,243 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 444,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 47,553 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Macy’s by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Macy’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

