Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Magna International (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has C$63.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MG. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a C$86.50 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$92.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$106.00 price objective on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$100.10.

Magna International stock opened at C$76.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$22.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$98.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$100.60. Magna International has a 52 week low of C$70.16 and a 52 week high of C$126.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

In other news, Director Mary Lou Maher bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

