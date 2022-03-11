Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mandiant from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mandiant from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of MNDT stock opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31. Mandiant has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The business had revenue of $133.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total value of $1,453,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 328,412 shares of company stock worth $6,678,712. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNDT. Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mandiant in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,767,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $186,897,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Mandiant by 712.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,086,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,839,000 after buying an additional 7,091,453 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $83,072,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mandiant in the fourth quarter worth about $62,615,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

