Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $14.76

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.76, but opened at $16.04. Manitowoc shares last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 75 shares trading hands.

MTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.58.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $569.66 million, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.87.

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 4.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Manitowoc during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 193.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manitowoc Company Profile (NYSE:MTW)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.