Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CFO Sells $2,189,354.16 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.88 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Marathon Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.