Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) CFO Sells $2,189,354.16 in Stock

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 86,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $2,189,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.88 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRO. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 519.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,734,000 after buying an additional 4,032,414 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after buying an additional 3,091,506 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $36,456,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Marathon Oil by 297.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,766,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 2,070,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $19,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Oil from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

