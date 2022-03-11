Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Marcus Corporation engages in the lodging and entertainment industries. It operates through two segments: Movie Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Company’s movie theatre division owns or manages screens at locations in several states, as well as a family entertainment center. Marcus’ lodging division owns or manages hotels and resorts in several states, as well as a vacation club. It also provides hospitality management services, including check-in, housekeeping, and maintenance for a vacation ownership development. The Marcus Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “

Get Marcus alerts:

MCS has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Marcus in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Marcus from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of MCS opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $557.39 million, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.62. Marcus has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $24.71.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $169.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marcus will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,860,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,945,000 after purchasing an additional 63,914 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Marcus by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Marcus by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,767,000 after purchasing an additional 410,078 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Marcus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marcus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.