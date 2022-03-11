MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) PT Lowered to $14.00 at JMP Securities

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 195.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MKTW. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MarketWise from $11.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MarketWise has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTW opened at $4.74 on Friday. MarketWise has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,544 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in MarketWise during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 452,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in MarketWise in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

