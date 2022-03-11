Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $155.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.79 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MQ opened at $10.22 on Friday. Marqeta has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQ. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,703,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,124,000 after buying an additional 1,836,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 235.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 878,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after buying an additional 616,119 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,885,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,059,000. 25.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $35.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marqeta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.85.

About Marqeta (Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in the various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and large financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.