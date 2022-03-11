Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) will post $1.47 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $9.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.13 to $11.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 1.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VAC shares. TheStreet downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.60.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $961,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 150,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $163.07 and its 200 day moving average is $160.12. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 139.81 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.56. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $133.49 and a 52-week high of $190.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is a positive change from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.53%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide (Get Rating)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.