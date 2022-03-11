Martin Lamb Sells 100,000 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $4,202,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.55 and a twelve month high of $49.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 100.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.82.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AQUA shares. Oppenheimer raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers tailored services and solutions in collaboration with the customers backed by life-cycle services including on-demand water, outsourced water, recycle or reuse, and emergency response service alternatives to improve operational reliability, performance, and environmental compliance.

