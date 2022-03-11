Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts

Martinrea International Inc. (TSE:MRE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Martinrea International in a research report issued on Monday, March 7th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Martinrea International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MRE. TD Securities cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$15.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. CIBC cut their target price on Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Martinrea International from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martinrea International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.42.

Shares of TSE:MRE opened at C$8.50 on Wednesday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of C$7.84 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.92. The firm has a market cap of C$683.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Martinrea International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.74%.

In other Martinrea International news, Senior Officer Armando Pagliari purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$89,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 66,898 shares in the company, valued at C$541,873.80. Also, Director Robert Peter Edward Wildeboer purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.46 per share, with a total value of C$101,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,568,400. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 760,900 shares of company stock worth $7,569,620.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

