Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.480-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.500. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.47 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.38 billion.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $74.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.31.

Shares of MRVL traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,970,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,375,539. The firm has a market cap of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.69, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52. Marvell Technology has a 12 month low of $40.79 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.07, for a total transaction of $646,032.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total transaction of $2,579,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock worth $13,869,119 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

