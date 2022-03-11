Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Masonite International in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $813,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masonite International by 343.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,449,000 after buying an additional 105,451 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.25.

Shares of Masonite International stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $85.17 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.75.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Profile (Get Rating)

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.