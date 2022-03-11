Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stake Boosted by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.49. The stock had a trading volume of 53,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,239,491. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $305.61 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $363.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $352.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $319.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.93, for a total transaction of $57,826,525.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. Mizuho cut their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush reduced their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $429.20.

Mastercard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.