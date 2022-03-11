Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 141,962 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 24,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 417.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,516 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on MTDR shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $54.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 4.06. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $57.50.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.07%.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin acquired 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, with a total value of $74,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault acquired 1,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.