Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2022

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.60 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 7,927.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

MTNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday.

About Matinas BioPharma (Get Rating)

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History for Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)

Receive News & Ratings for Matinas BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matinas BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.