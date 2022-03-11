Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN MTNB opened at $0.60 on Friday. Matinas BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $129.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.20.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Matinas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Matinas BioPharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 7,927.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 144,525 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Matinas BioPharma by 567.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 137,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matinas BioPharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

MTNB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matinas BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Matinas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on enabling the delivery of life-changing medicines using its LNC platform technology. The company’s proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid nano-crystals which can encapsulate small molecule drugs, oligonucleotides, vaccines, peptides, proteins, and other medicines potentially making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable.

