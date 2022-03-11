McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,766 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,125,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,502,720. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.12. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $211.42 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $168.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research increased their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.00.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

