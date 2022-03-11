McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in McKesson were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in McKesson by 140.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in McKesson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,536,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,918,000 after acquiring an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in McKesson by 2.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,527,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,036,000 after acquiring an additional 65,607 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in McKesson by 486.4% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,870,000 after acquiring an additional 143,427 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $333.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

NYSE:MCK opened at $280.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $263.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.43. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $180.41 and a 1-year high of $283.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,931.18%. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.