McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Holdings Boosted by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in McKesson were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 39.8% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $252.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.38.

NYSE MCK traded up $3.89 on Friday, hitting $284.01. 13,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,130. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $263.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $180.41 and a twelve month high of $283.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

