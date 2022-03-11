MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediciNova.
A number of analysts have recently commented on MNOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.
MNOV opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.24.
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
