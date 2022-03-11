MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the lowest is ($0.10). MediciNova posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MediciNova.

Get MediciNova alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MNOV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on MediciNova in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 18,048 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNOV opened at $2.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.82 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.24.

MediciNova Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MediciNova (MNOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.