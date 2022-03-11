MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.19.

NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 36,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. MediWound has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth about $65,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MediWound in the second quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 47.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 21,490 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 198.5% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 30,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 20,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of MediWound by 33.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

