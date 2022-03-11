MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MediWound from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.19.
NASDAQ:MDWD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.96. 36,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,904. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.91. MediWound has a one year low of $1.84 and a one year high of $6.22. The firm has a market cap of $53.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.43.
MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)
MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MediWound (MDWD)
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.