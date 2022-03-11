Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Stock Position Lowered by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Mersana Therapeutics were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

NASDAQ:MRSN opened at $4.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.48. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.50.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 386,500.03% and a negative return on equity of 101.42%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $28,066.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack bought 1,136,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.42 per share, for a total transaction of $5,022,724.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRSN. Zacks Investment Research raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

