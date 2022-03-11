Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Purchased by Snider Financial Group

Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.9% of Snider Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Snider Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB stock opened at $195.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.11 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $263.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.57, for a total transaction of $26,688.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock worth $1,822,858. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

