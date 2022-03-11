Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

NASDAQ FB opened at $195.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.78 and a 200-day moving average of $315.21. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $186.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,858. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after buying an additional 2,931,894 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 112.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $106,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 53.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,529 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

