Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Holdings in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. Snap One Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50.
Snap One Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.