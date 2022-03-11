Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys New Holdings in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Snap One Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Snap One in the 3rd quarter worth $1,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPO opened at $18.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. Snap One Holdings Corp has a 12 month low of $13.14 and a 12 month high of $24.50.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut Snap One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap One presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Snap One Holdings Corp. is a provider of smart living products, services and software to professional integrators. Snap One Holdings Corp. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

