Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Invests $83,000 in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FNLC. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 15.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 27.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

In other news, Director Kimberly Swan purchased 3,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.02 per share, for a total transaction of $98,225.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FNLC stock opened at $29.64 on Friday. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.97 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $325.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

First Bancorp Profile (Get Rating)

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.