Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Makes New Investment in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,015,000 after purchasing an additional 26,255 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 618,610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 180,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Matrix Service by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 430,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matrix Service stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average of $8.92. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $6.18 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.12). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 17.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Hewitt purchased 10,000 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kevin A. Durkin purchased 7,800 shares of Matrix Service stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $49,608.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 24,800 shares of company stock worth $166,838 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTRX. StockNews.com upgraded Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Utility & Power Infrastructure, Process & Industrial Facilities, and Storage & Terminal Solutions. The Utility & Power Infrastructure segment consists of power delivery services provided to investor-owned utilities, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

