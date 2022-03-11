Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,582 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,582 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FPI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Farmland Partners stock opened at $13.71 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.62 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $449.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.13 and a beta of 0.77.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

