MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.83.

MFA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MFA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 56,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 1.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 189,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in MFA Financial by 50.0% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares in the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MFA Financial stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $4.09. 34,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,043,739. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.52. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $70.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 95.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. This is a positive change from MFA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.69%.

About MFA Financial (Get Rating)

MFA Financial, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investment, on a leveraged basis, in residential mortgage assets including agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency mortgage-backed securities, and residential whole loans. The company was founded by Stewart Zimmerman on July 24, 1997 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

