MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) Short Interest Down 65.1% in February

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decline of 65.1% from the February 13th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 402,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.08% of the company’s stock.

MIN stock remained flat at $$3.17 during trading on Friday. 23,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,529. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $3.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

