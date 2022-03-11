M&G Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,634,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 158,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 515,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.36 on Friday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.26 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.37. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 7th. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 20.96%.

Several research analysts have commented on YUMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.18.

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

