M&G Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,344 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in AbbVie by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.31.

ABBV opened at $149.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.81 and its 200-day moving average is $124.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.05 and a 52-week high of $151.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,571 shares of company stock valued at $35,216,489 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease, metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

