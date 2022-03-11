M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,341 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,209 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 0.4% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $167,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 3,722 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,389 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Navalign LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 433,367 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.57, for a total transaction of $61,351,766.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,352,790 shares of company stock worth $606,961,530 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.09.

WMT opened at $142.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.90 and a 1-year high of $152.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

