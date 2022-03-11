M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,578 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,633 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Energizer were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Energizer during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Energizer in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Energizer from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

In related news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $50,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENR opened at $29.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.80. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.04 and a 12 month high of $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.11.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Energizer had a return on equity of 67.03% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

