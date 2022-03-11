M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $7.59 Million Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 158,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $7,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 61,130 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 512.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 444.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 289,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,595,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,212,000 after acquiring an additional 130,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James decreased their price target on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.56.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.26. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.65 and a 52-week high of $50.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 39.94% and a return on equity of 7.40%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.40%.

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

