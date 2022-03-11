M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 3,952.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 97,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,774 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $10,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the third quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 32,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 12,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $1,276,199.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,031 shares of company stock worth $7,804,524. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $95.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.75.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

