M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 107,295 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,295 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $12,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 35,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 4.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 10,854 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 77.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 169.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after acquiring an additional 220,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.70.

Shares of TAP opened at $50.34 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a one year low of $42.46 and a one year high of $61.48. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

