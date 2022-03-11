M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,253,355 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 754,103 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,253,355 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $15,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 266,501,882 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,773,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,225,928 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $920,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,802 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,589,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $390,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 25,119,697 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $355,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447,109 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,322,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ford Motor from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.24.

In related news, Director Alexandra Ford English acquired 38,789 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.33 per share, with a total value of $749,791.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ford Motor stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $11.14 and a one year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.17). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Mobility, Ford Credit, Corporate Other, Interest on Debt, and Special Items. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, markets, and services Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories.

