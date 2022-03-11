M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 1,808 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NetEase by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NetEase by 131.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in NetEase by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in NetEase by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 28.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on NTES shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.48. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.95 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The firm has a market cap of $54.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 22.94%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

