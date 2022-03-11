M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,840 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of S&P Global worth $86,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,886,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,394,000 after acquiring an additional 967,581 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,513,000 after acquiring an additional 571,161 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,824,118,000 after acquiring an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 173.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 637,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,952,000 after acquiring an additional 404,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,002,623. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $481.08.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $382.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.30 and a 12 month high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $409.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.32. The stock has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 24.62%.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.