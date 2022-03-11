M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 32,840 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of S&P Global worth $86,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,450,702,000 after purchasing an additional 77,909 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in S&P Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245,047 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in S&P Global by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 40,386 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after purchasing an additional 451,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 3.6% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 100,883 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $473.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $481.08.

SPGI stock opened at $382.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $409.58 and its 200 day moving average is $438.32. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $341.30 and a 12 month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,410 shares of company stock worth $3,002,623 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

