M&G Investment Management Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,132,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 518,169 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $66,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 864,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,858,000 after buying an additional 55,612 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West raised its position in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 107,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Pfizer by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 33,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 39,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Erste Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

NYSE:PFE opened at $49.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $276.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.51.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

