MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $24,906.69 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 317 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $24,906.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGPI opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.

About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.