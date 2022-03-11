MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Director Sells $24,906.69 in Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 317 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $24,906.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MGPI opened at $77.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $89.50.
MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.19. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 14.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on MGPI. Lake Street Capital began coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on MGP Ingredients in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.25.
About MGP Ingredients (Get Rating)
MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MGP Ingredients (MGPI)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.